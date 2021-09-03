TinCaps unable to recover from 3-run 1st

A night after a dramatic extra-inning win, the TinCaps' offense was subdued by four Loons pitchers as Great Lakes came away with a 5-1 win Thursday night at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Fort Wayne (50-55) fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and never recovered as Great Lakes (56-48) continued its drive for a playoff spot.

Tirso Ornelas led the TinCaps with two hits, including a home run in the fourth inning. Chris Given also had two of Fort Wayne's nine hits.

TinCaps starting picther Gabe Mosser gave up three runs on five hits in 31/3 innings. Gabe Morales gave up two runs on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Baseball

On the diamond

In Detroit, Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland's eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics' 8-6 victory over the Tigers. ...

In San Francisco, Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep. ...

Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Basketball

NBA updates COVID-19 policy

Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams. Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19.

Colleges

Irish football adds to '23 class

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star Concord, California, tight end Cooper Flanagan chose the Irish.

Football

On the gridiron

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver. ...

NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year. ...

Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. ...

Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright.

Golf

On the course

In Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, Gene Elliott won the U.S. Senior Amateur, beating Jerry Gunthorpe 1 up at the Country Club of Detroit. ... In Guidonia, Italy, Henrik Stenson shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 with seven birdies to join Kalle Samooja and Min Woo Lee in the lead in the first round of the Italian Open.

High schools

Area signings

North Side senior pitcher Nate Spurlock signed with Allegheny College of Maryland baseball. ...

Snider senior pitcher Jakob Byler has committed to play baseball for Saint Francis. ...

Woodlan senior Dakotah Krohn will sign her letter of intent to join the Rochester women's basketball team at 3:30 next Thursday in the school's main office.