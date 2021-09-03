US women's goalball team wins for shot at gold

TOKYO – For the third straight game, the USA women's goalball team rallied from behind to seize victory at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. In Thursday's semifinal match against Brazil, they won on the sixth and final round of extra throws at Makuhari Messe Hall C to earn a spot in the gold medal final today against defending Paralympic champion Turkey.

After defeating Brazil 6-4 on the opening day of competition Aug. 25, the American offense was stymied Thursday by the Brazilians for the first 21 minutes of the 24-minute game until Amanda Dennis scored with 2:28 left to pull the U.S. within a goal at 2-1.

After a timeout, Dennis drilled a throw down the line past the Brazilian defense with 15.4 left to send the game into sudden-death overtime.

“Every once in a while, you get lucky enough to have an athlete who not only has the heart, the determination and the fight of a true champion but she's also got the athletic skill to back that up,” Czechowski said in a news release. “Amanda's just one of those rare athletes.”

Dennis gave credit to the preparation the team has done for pressure-filled moments at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Site at the Turnstone Center in Fort Wayne.

“One thing that we practice a lot in Fort Wayne is these situations where we are down and we have to come back,” Dennis said. “We kind of have the advantage that we're able to train at Turnstone and we have so much support from USABA (United States Association of Blind Athletes) to be able to have the opportunity to work together and to have a lot of team camaraderie. Though we were viewed as the underdogs, we're in that gold medal game tomorrow and that is just amazing. It just shows all of the hard work and all the resources and support we've gotten in the last five years to get where we are today.”

The U.S. women will now face the reigning gold medalist in Turkey, a team they rallied to beat on Monday, 4-3, after trailing 3-1, handing Turkey its only loss of the tournament.

In the men's semifinal match earlier in the day, the U.S. team lost 8-1 to China, which moves on to today's gold medal game against Brazil. The U.S. will play Lithuania in th bronze medal game.

“I felt we had a really good plan,” said U.S. coach Keith Young. “Credit China for executing their offensive and defensive gameplan. At this level it's not about showing up it's about showing out. These guys are fighters and I promise you we'll be ready tomorrow.”