Red Coat recipient to be honored Sept. 11

The Mad Anthonys plans to honor its 2021 Red Coat recipient, Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, with a black-tie event that will raise money for Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House, a charity that provides lodging and support services for families of children undergoing pediatric and neonatal treatment.

The Red Coat Gala will take place Sept. 11 at The Bradley, the new boutique hotel Baekgaard has been instrumental in bringing to downtown Fort Wayne.

At 5:45 p.m., there will be a red-carpet entrance for Baekgaard and other guests. The Red Coat presentation and Baekgaard's remarks will begin at 8.

Tickets are $250 apiece. For information, go to madanthonys.org/2021-red-coat-gala/.

COLLEGES

Purdue puts 2 on preseason team

Purdue basketball players Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey were named preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports, making the Boilermakers one of only three teams to have multiple players on the list, along with UCLA and Gonzaga. Ivey was a second-team selection, while Williams, was on the third team. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was a first-team honoree.

FOOTBALL

Ex-NFL receiver dies in crash

Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Brady's first postseason touchdown pass to help the New England Patriots win their first title, died in a motorcycle crash. Richland County, South Carolina, coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in a crash Thursday night outside of Columbia. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involved two other vehicles.

GOLF

Australian leads Italian Open

Australia's Min Woo Lee shot a 3-under 68 to open a two-shot lead after the second round of the Italian Open in Guidonia, Italy.

SOCCER

US men settle for 0-0 draw

The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador on Thursday night in San Salvador.