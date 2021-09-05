Europeans open up lead in Solheim Cup

TOLEDO – Defending champion Europe rode a dominant performance in the alternate-shot format to surge to a 51/2-21/2 lead at the Solheim Cup on Saturday.

The Europeans took 31/2 of a possible four points during the foursome matches and split the afternoon four-ball session for some early momentum in their push to win on U.S. soil for just the second time in the event's 31-year history.

The three-point margin tied the biggest lead after one day in the 17 editions of the Solheim Cup. The Americans led by three after Day 1 in both 1998 and 2017 on their way to comfortable victories.

Europe's advantage could potentially have been even bigger if not for an inadvertent rules violation by Madelene Sagstrom during her and teammate Nanna Koerstz Madsen's four-ball match against top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing.

The match was all square at the par-5 13th when Korda sent a 20-foot eagle putt curling right to left toward the hole.

It hung on the lip as Korda dropped to her knees in exasperation. Sagstrom bent down and picked Korda's ball up quickly. Too quickly.

Rules officials determined Sagstrom didn't wait the required 10 seconds before lifting it, making Korda's putt good, a decision that put the Americans in front and opened the door for them to win 1 up.

Auto racing

NHRA results

In Indianapolis, heavy rain wiped out the final two qualifying sessions of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. The fields for the eliminations today were set from the single qualifying session Friday when the father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated. The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57.

Xfinity results

In Darlington, South Carolina, Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at Darlington Raceway for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Basketball

Mercury romp past Fever

In Indianapolis, Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14, and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 for the Mercury's eighth straight victory.

High schools

Steury wins at Marion Invite

Angola senior Izaiah Steury won the elite boys race at the Marion Invitational in a time of 14:55.70, the second fastest time recorded by a high school boy in the nation this season. Concordia was the boys team winner with 108 points, led by 10th-place finisher Daniel Adair. Sophomore Addison Knoblauch of Homestead was the top local finisher in the girls elite race, taking fourth place in 18:07.50, and senior Addy Wiley of Huntington North finished in fifth place.

Warsaw triumphs at Carroll Classic

Warsaw beat Northridge 3-0 to win the Carroll Classic. Goals came from junior Nathan Dailey, sophomore Noah VanPuffellen and junior Robert Sanchez. The Tigers beat Bishop Luers 6-0 to open the tournament on Thursday, and then beat Homestead 3-1 in the semifinal earlier in the day before winning the title.

Hockey

Kotkaniemi to join Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of Carolina. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said the club won't match the Hurricanes' one-year, $6.1 million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent forward.