TinCaps fall to Loons in lefty Gore's return

Padres top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore, pitching for the TinCaps for the first time since 2018, was unable to lead Fort Wayne to a victory in the finale of a six-game series against the first-place Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond.

The TinCaps (51-57) fell 6-2 Sunday to drop the series 4-2.

Gore, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, started the season in Triple-A El Paso but was reportedly sent to Arizona for several months for mechanical adjustments. He pitched five innings Sunday, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four.

The left-hander, who spent 2018 in Low-A with the TinCaps, surrendered three runs in the first inning and then pitched four shutout innings, during which he gave up only one hit.

Fort Wayne sliced its deficit to 3-2 on a Brandon Valenzuela RBI single in the third and a run-scoring Great Lakes error in the fifth, but the TinCaps went just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Robert Hassell III, the No. 8 selection in 2020, doubled and walked twice.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen wins, takes F1 lead

Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in Zandvoort to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second.

Wilkerson wins Funny Car title

Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals on at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016. Wilkerson beat Ron Capps in the final with a 3.912-second run at 320.36 mph in a Ford Mustang. Wilkerson won for the 21st time in his career. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys guard out with COVID

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike McCarthy said news of Martin's positive test came Saturday. Backup tackle Brandon Knight is also on the COVID-19 list.

UConn coach Edsall to retire

UConn coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. UConn plays host to Purdue on Saturday.

GOLF

Dane wins week after brother

Nicolai Hojgaard birdied the 18th hole to win the Italian Open in Guidonia Montecelio, a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won the European Masters in Switzerland. The 20-year-olds Danes are first brothers to win consecutive European Tour events.

SOCCER

COVID issues halt Argentina-Brazil

Argentina's World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a dispute over coronavirus concerns, with the game later suspended by the referee. Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch over three Argentina players whom they felt should not be playing because they allegedly did not reveal on arriving in Sao Paulo on Friday that they had recently been in England. South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the match had been suspended and FIFA will now decide what to do with it.