Colon tumor removed from soccer great Pelé

SAO PAULO – Pelé has had an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon removed in an operation.

Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said Monday the 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.

The operation was a “great victory,” Pelé said on his social media channels on Monday.

He went to the hospital for routine exams last week when the tumor was found. The hospital said in a statement the tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analyzed for pathologies.

Baseball

Francona set for toe surgery today

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery on his left big toe today at Cleveland Clinic. The 62-year-old stepped down for the season July 29 and had hip replacement surgery a few days later. Francona had surgery for a staph infection in his toe in February and wore a walking boot while managing this season.

Basketball

Mercury holds off Fever's late rally

Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Indiana Fever 86-81 on Monday night for their ninth straight victory. Indiana (6-21) used a 21-7 run that included a Kelsey Mitchell 3-pointer to pull to 84-81 with 47.9 seconds to play. But she missed a potential-tying 3 with 24.8 remaining, and Brianna Turner's layup then sealed it for Phoenix (18-10). Mitchell scored 23 points to lead the Fever.

Former Mad Ant signs with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have signed former Mad Ants player Alize Johnson to a two-year, $3.6 million contract, according to ESPN.

Football

Edsall out as coach at UConn

UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach.

Michigan loses Bell for season

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that wide receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

Tide linebacker could miss year

Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Nick Saban said.

49ers sign Josh Norman

The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal and released cornerback Dontae Johnson.

High Schools

Saints, Panthers up in football poll

Bishop Dwenger and Snider moved up a spot in Class 5A in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, with the 3-0 Saints moving up to No. 2 and Snider (2-1) sliding to eighth. In Class A, South Adams (3-0) remains No. 2 while Adams Central (2-1) hopped two spots to No. 3. Churubusco (2-1) is tied for 10th. In Class 3A, Leo (3-0) rose to No. 3, while East Noble (2-0) held at No. 4. Bishop Luers (3-0) remains No. 1 in Class 2A, receiving all 10 first-place votes. Eastside (3-0) remains No. 7. Homestead (2-1) fell out of the top 10 in Class 6A. In Class 3A, Concordia (1-2) and Norwell (2-1) both fell out of the top 10.

Commitments

South Side senior Perry Stow announced on Twitter Monday he has committed to Saint Francis baseball. ... Callen Hoskins, a Warsaw senior, announced on Instagram he has committed to play golf at Indiana.