Georgia No. 2 in AP; Irish 8th, Indiana out

Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.

Notre Dame advanced to No. 8 after beating Florida State.

Indiana, ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1969, is unranked after getting blown out at Iowa.

The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1 after it throttled Miami in the first full week of the regular season. Alabama received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll.

Georgia received four first-place votes after beating Clemson 10-3 in the opening weekend’s biggest game.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five.

baseball

Francona resting after toe surgery

Indians manger Terry Francona is resting comfortably after undergoing toe surgery, his second operation since stepping aside for the season in July.

BASKETBALL

Pacers’ Warren out indefinitely

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren’s stress fracture in his left foot is healing during the rehabilitation process; but not at the pace previously anticipated, the team announced. He remains out indefinitely.

COLLEGES

Warriors women 3rd in opener

The Indiana Tech women’s golf team finished third at their opening tournament at Brookwood Golf Club, shooting a 316 at the Battle at Brookwood with a 36-hole score of 641. Kim Siercks had a 1-over 73 to finish with a 151 (78-73) and finish in a tie for third.

Mastodon wins soccer honor

Sophomore Erik Josson of the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week.

Calipari reveals positive test

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari revealed Tuesday that he tested positive before July’s NBA draft. In going public now about his mild symptoms, he hopes more people get vaccinated.

golf

Rahm receives PGA recognition

Jon Rahm won the points-based player of the year award from the PGA of America, and it was a birdie putt on the 18th hole at East Lake that made the difference. Rahm finished with 75 points, with Bryson DeChambeau coming in second at 70 points.

LPGA going back to Cincinnati

The LPGA Tour is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in more than 30 years. The Kroger Queen City Championship is scheduled for Sept. 8-11 in 2022 at Kenwood Country Club with a $1.75 million purse.

racing

Kyle Busch draws $50,000 fine

Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, he ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota.