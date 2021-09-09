South Side forced to cancel Snider game

The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday that Snider is looking for a new varsity opponent for Friday, the fourth week of the football regular season.

The Panthers (2-1) were originally scheduled to play host to South Side (1-2).

According to an email from Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, the game was canceled because of the number of South Side players in quarantine. The game will not be rescheduled.

According to AlmanacSports.com, every SAC football team had played all nine league games in every season since the conference expanded to its current 10 members in 2015. That streak continued through 2020 and the first three weeks of 2021 even as COVID quarantines held many individual athletes out of games.

If Snider does find a new opponent, it would mark the first time an SAC team has played a regular-season game against a nonconference opponent since 2014.

Basketball

Bulls moves

Chicago signed former Toronto forward Stanley Johnson, and announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.

Boxing

Trump part of Holyfield fight

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for a pay-per-view exhibition card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

COLLEGES

Terry Brennan, ex-ND coach, dies

Former Notre Dame coach Terry Brennan, who led the Irish from 1954 to 1958, compiling a 32-18 record, including a 9-1 campaign and No. 4 final ranking in his inaugural season, and also played for Notre Dame in the 1940s, has died at the age of 93, according to a release from the university.

Horizon League, ESPN extend deal

ESPN and the Horizon League announced a multiyear, multiplatform media rights agreement, continuing a long-standing relationship. At least 500 league events will be available on ESPN+ annually.

Football

On the gridiron

Houston will be without kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn because of an injury when it opens the season against Jacksonville on Sunday. ...

Baltimore signed Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad. ...

Minnesota signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a contract extension, securing their most reliable blocker. Financial details weren't immediately available.

Golf

On the course

The R&A announced the world's oldest major will return to the Northern Irish venue of Royal Portrush in 2025, after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019. ... Steve Stricker filled out his Ryder Cup team with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English. The other picks went to Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

Hockey

Crosby out after wrist surgery

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby will miss the start of the regular season after undergoing wrist surgery. General manager Ron Hextall said Crosby would be out a minimum of six weeks.