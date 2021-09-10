Big 12 may act today on adding 4 schools

The Big 12 is moving swiftly to plug the holes looming with the upcoming departure of Oklahoma and Texas for the Southeastern Conference.

A person familiar with the plans said the conference's presidents are scheduled to vote on applications for entry into the league at a meeting today. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 has not been publicly disclosing its discussions about rebuilding the conference in preparation of Texas and Oklahoma leaving in 2025.

Along with UCF and Cincinnati, the Big 12 identified BYU and Houston as its expansion targets last week and then moved quickly to make it happen.

Baseball

Yankees hurting

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.

BASKETBALL

Pacers' Sumner tears Achilles

Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner suffered a torn left Achilles during an offseason workout the team announced. He will be out indefinitely.

Details on Few stop released

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few's breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents. Under further questioning by the officer, Few eventually said he had two beers that day.

Veteran Jordan joins Lakers

Center DeAndre Jordan has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding another seasoned NBA veteran to their experienced roster.

Football

On the gridiron

Two-time All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. ...

Baltimore listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice after ESPN reported the team feared each player has a torn ACL.

Golf

Rose 3 shots back at BMW

In Virginia Water, England, Justin Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under 67 and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Christiaan Bezuidenhou.

Hockey

US Hall of Fame class announced

Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Soccer

US comes back to beat Honduras

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the United States was skidding to another World Cup qualifying failure when Antonee Robinson entered, quickly tied the score and celebrated with a backward somersault. The entire game soon flipped. Ricardo Pepi put the U.S. ahead in the 75th minute, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the U.S. rolled past Honduras 4-1 Wednesday night.

World Cup plans detailed, blasted

FIFA detailed its plan for reshaping international soccer around playing the men's World Cup every two years despite European opposition that could lead to a boycott.