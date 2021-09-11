Cincinnati, Houston, BYU, UCF join Big 12

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston joined the Big 12 on Friday, and the league said it has not ruled out further expansion as it prepares for the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the SEC no later than July 2025.

Within hours after the Big 12 vote, all four schools had formally accepted the invitations.

BYU said all its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said current American Athletic Conference teams UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will join no later than July 1, 2024.

BASKETBALL

Boatwright's rights go to Ants

The Mad Ants acquired the rights to Bennie Boatwright from the Memphis Hustle. A 6-foot-10 power forward from USC, Boatwright was part of the Indiana Pacers' Summer League team this year. In the deal, the Mad Ants gave up Naz Mitrou-Long and JaKeenan Gant, but they also received a second-round pick in this year's G League draft.

Raptors OK'd to play in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors received approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said. The Raptors played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of pandemic restrictions.

FOOTBALL

Bucs edge Dallas in season opener

Ryan Succop kicked a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left to give the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31-29 victory Thursday night over the Dallas Cowboys in Tampa. Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns for the Bucs, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was 42 of 58 for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL news

Dallas right tackle La'el Collins was suspended five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys' opener. …

Baltimore is putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with season-ending knee injuries. The Ravens signed running backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad.

GOLF

Roundup

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand shot a 4-under 68 in to take a one-shot lead after the second round at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England. … Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

SOCCER

Pelé still in ICU

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé remained in intensive care as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon.