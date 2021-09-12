Offense delivers as TinCaps top Lugnuts

The TinCaps bounced back from getting shut out Friday night and hung 15 hits and nine runs on visiting Lansing on Saturday at Parkview Field in the final home night game of the season for Fort Wayne, winning 9-7 to draw within one game of the Lugnuts for fifth place in the six-team High-A Central East Division.

Fort Wayne (53-60) trailed 3-0 into the fourth inning, but the TinCaps exploded for six runs to race in front. Zack Mathis got the scoring started with an RBI single and Chris Givin later added a two-run single that knotted the score at 3.

The big, go-ahead blow in the inning came when Robert Hassell III, the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft, ripped a three-run homer to center field, his fourth long ball of the season.

Hassell's fellow recent Low-A Lake Elsinore call-up Angel Solarte went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and a double. It was his second career four-hit game and first since June 2018.

Reliever Kevin Kopps earned his third save with a scoreless ninth despite walking two. He has eight straight scoreless appearances in his Fort Wayne tenure..

Football

Bears moves

Chicago ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for today's season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles because of knee and ankle injuries. The Bears also moved linebacker Josh Woods and defensive lineman Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mathieu to play

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the COVID-19 list and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dolphins activate 1, leave 1 on list

Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the COVID-19 reserve list, making him eligible to play in the team's opener at New England. Tight end Adam Shaheen was not activated, meaning he will miss the game. Shaheen is unvaccinated and is also on the COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

Patriots add kicker, QB

New England elevated kicker Nick Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Receiver Malcolm Perry was placed on injured reserve.

Hall of Famer Tingelhoff dies

Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81. No cause was given.

GOLF

On the course

In Virginia Water, England, Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team. Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall. …

In St. Louis, Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.

Hockey

Ex-Warriors to try for spots in SPHL

Former Indiana Tech hockey players Mike Tish and Nick Papandrea have signed tryout agreements with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Vermilion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois. Tish played two games last season with Indiana Tech and was scoreless. In 2019-20, he totaled 10 goals and 27 points in 33 games. Papandrea played 20 games for Tech last season and had one goal and two points, after he'd totaled 13 goals and 28 points in 30 games during 2019-20.