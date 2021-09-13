Oregon, Iowa move into top 5 in AP poll

Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks' victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

Arkansas, coming off a home win over Texas, came in at No. 20.

Alabama remained No. 1. The Crimson Tide received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which picked up the other three first-place votes, stayed at No. 2.

Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State.

Notre Dame dropped to 12th.

AUTO RACING

McLaren driver wins Italian GP

Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, which was won by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo finished 1.747 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris and 4.921 ahead of Valtteri Bottas,

Substitute driver wins Funny Car

Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, as a substitute driver for Matt Hagan, who's out with COVID-19, beating John Force in the Funny Car final in the playoff opener. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASKETBALL

Lynx hands Fever 4th straight loss

Napheesa Collier had 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a career-high tying four steals to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 in Minneapolis. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-23) with 25 points. The Fever, which has lost four games in a row, has the worst record in the WNBA.

GOLF

Horschel wins European event

Billy Horschel became the second American, after Arnold Palmer, to win the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England. Horschel shot a 7-under 65 and a 19-under 269 total in the European Tour's flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth.

Toms wins on 1st playoff hole

David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff in St. Louis to win the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.

Europe sets Ryder Cup team

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry were picked by European captain Padraig Harrington to fill out the team for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Lowry will be one of three rookies in the team, along with Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland. Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton secured the final automatic qualifying places for Europe following the BMW PGA Championship. They joined Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Hovland and Paul Casey for the Sept. 24-26 event.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead wins top 10 showdown

Class 3A No. 4 Homestead beat No. 6 Columbus North 5-1 in girls soccer Saturday. Amelia White scored two goals for the Spartans. Sydney Couch, Emily Graham and Lucy Gray each added one. Homestead is 8-0 and has outscored opponents 39-3.