K's sign defenseman, announce ticket sales

The Komets signed 31-year-old defenseman Zach Tolkinen to bring their roster to 21 for the season that begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

Tolkinen totaled six goals and 31 points in 105 games for the ECHL's Maine Mariners between 2018 and 2020. He also played nine games for Hartford in the higher-level American Hockey League.

“He's a great leader within the locker room walls. He's a steady defenseman that plays within himself. He also has a bomb for a shot and he's reliable in his own zone,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

The Komets also announced that single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Coliseum box office and that the following safety protocols will be in place this season: Spectators must wear face coverings, except while eating and drinking; handbags or purses must be clear bags; fans will not be allowed to congregate around the locker rooms; and social distancing is expected in the concourses.

FOOTBALL

USC fires coach

Southern California fired head coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move Monday, two days after a 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC's interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season.

Arkansas fined $100,000 by SEC

The Southeastern Conference fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday's 40-21 win over Texas. The fans violated the league's access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004.

GOLF

Reigning champs lead invitational

The team of Eric Steger and Kenny Cook shot a 12-under 60 to take the first-round lead at Sycamore Hills Golf Club's National Pro-Scratch Invitational, a two-day event using a best-ball format with a pro and an amateur. McCormick Clouser and Zach Yinger are at 9 under. Steger and Cook won the event in 2020 in a sudden-death playoff.

HIGH SCHOOLS

East Noble tops Leo in 4A poll

Conference rivals East Noble and Leo switched places in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll. In Class 4A, the Knights (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 3, while NE8 rival Leo (4-0) fell a spot to No. 4. They meet Friday at East Noble. In Class A, Adams Central (3-1) rose a spot to No. 2, while rival South Adams (4-0) fell a spot to No. 3. Churubusco (2-2) held steady at No. 10. In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger fell two spots to No. 4 after falling to Homestead. Snider (2-1) rose to No. 6 despite being idle. In Class 2A, Bishop Luers (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1, and Eastside (4-0) is tied for seventh.

Homestead 6th in girls golf poll

The Homestead girls golf team is tied for sixth in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll of the regular season.

MISCELLANEOUS

DeKalb grad gets US team tryout

Former Turnstone athlete AJ Hummer has been invited to the Under 23 tryouts in October for the United States men's wheelchair basketball team that will compete in the World Championships in Chiba City, Japan, in May. Hummer is a Waterloo native and DeKalb graduate.