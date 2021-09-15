TinCaps roughed up to open final series

The TinCaps dropped the opener of their final series of the season, falling 10-2 to the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark despite two hits apiece from Angel Solarte and Ripken Reyes.

The loss dropped Fort Wayne (54-61) into last place in the High-A Central East Division, a half-game behind Lansing. It also ensured the TinCaps cannot finish .500 this season.

The visitors scored their only runs in the ninth inning. Euribiel Angeles spoiled the Dayton shutout with a bases-loaded walk and Tirso Ornelas added a sacrifice fly.

Fort Wayne starter Connor Lehmann gave a home run in the first and second innings and by the time he left the game after only 22/3 frames he had surrendered eight runs on four hits and six walks. Lehmann has an 18.90 ERA in 10 innings over his last three starts.

Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced that right-hander Kevin Kopps, the 2021 Golden Spikes Award winner as the best player in college baseball, had been promoted from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio.

Auto racing

Clash moving to Los Angeles

The annual NASCAR exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles to open the season on Feb. 6.

Basketball

Ex-Mad Ant has Achilles surgery

Indiana guard Edmond Sumner, a former Mad Ants player, underwent surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon suffered during an offseason workout. He will be out indefinitely.

Fever beaten

In College Park, Georgia, Tiffany Hayes scored 31 points, Courtney Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Atlanta beat Indiana 85-78 in WNBA action for coach Darius Taylor's first home victory.

Colleges

PFW golfer sets 18-hole record

Kasey Lilly of the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team broke the program's 18-hole scoring record with a 7-under 64 on the final day of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia. PFW finished fifth with a three-day 866.

Golf

Pair repeats at Pro-Scratch event

Eric Steger and Kenny Cook won the National Pro-Scratch Invitational at Sycamore Hills Golf Club for a second straight year. In the two-man best-ball event, they were 18 under, including a final-round 6-under 66. Tying for second at 12 under were Justin Hueber and Kyle Pearson; and Conner Godsey and Brett Widner.

High schools

Saint honored at 360Awards

Turnstone athlete and Bishop Dwenger senior Maggie Peters was honored at the 360Awards banquet for being one of 30 high school finalists nominated from throughout the region for making a positive difference in their home, school and community. Peters was the first unanimous selection in the six-year history of the program.

Football polls

Bishop Luers and South Adams each remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week's AP football poll. Eastside (4-0) also moved up a spot in Class 2A to No. 5. In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger (3-1) dropped one spot to No. 5 and Snider (2-1) held steady at No. 9. Leo (4-0) remains No. 3 in Class 4A and East Noble (3-0) is still No. 6. Homestead remains No. 9 in Class 6A.

Volleyball polls

Bishop Dwenger volleyball remains the No. 1 team in Class 3A in this week's coaches association rankings. Bellmont (12-4) fell one spot to No. 3 in Class 3A.