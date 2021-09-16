TinCaps fall again as season nears end

The TinCaps dropped their second straight game to open their final series of the season, falling to the host Dayton Dragons 9-2 at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday despite a home run from Justin Lopez.

Fort Wayne (54-62) has been outscored 19-4 in the opening two games of the series against the Dragons, who are still within striking distance of a playoff spot in the High-A Central with four games remaining.

TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser gave up two runs in the first inning and another in the third, surrendering six hits in all in 22/3 innings of work. Dayton also pushed across four runs in the sixth off reliever Sam Keating, who served up two home runs, to Matt McLain and Alex McGarry, and recorded only two outs.

Lopez had the big blow for the Fort Wayne offense, ripping his 10th home run of the season to right field in the second inning to bring his team within 2-1.

Tirso Ornelas went 1 for 3 with a walk and has a hit in 13 straight starts, but Fort Wayne went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and is 1 for 17 in such situations in the series.

Baseball

Trout, Adell likely out for season

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said he would be surprised if Mike Trout played again this season. Jo Adell was placed on the 10-day injured list after he got hurt crashing into the wall in left while trying to catch Garrett Stubbs' RBI double in the ninth inning Saturday at Houston and is also likely done for the season.

Basketball

Fizdale, Lucas III join Lakers staff

Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale has joined his hometown Los Angeles Lakers as the lead assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff. The Lakers also hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach and named Roger Sancho their head athletic trainer.

Celtics, Grizzlies pair on trade

Boston acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston's second-round pick that year. Edwards appeared in 68 games over two seasons for Boston after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Purdue. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Gasol waived

Memphis waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league's luxury tax.

Nan Wooden dies at age 87

Nan Wooden, the daughter of late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden and a fixture at Bruins games for years, died Tuesday. She was 87. The school said she died of natural causes at a care facility in the San Fernando Valley, according to family members. She had suffered a series of strokes in recent years.

Football

Assistant named interim USC coach

Donte Williams oversaw his first practices Wednesday after being named interim coach for Southern California (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12), a title he only found out about minutes before athletic director Mike Bohn and former head coach Clay Helton informed players a change would be made. Bohn said Williams – associate head coach – got the role so offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando can focus on game planning and calling plays.