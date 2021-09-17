Bruins' track coach Blanks set to retire

Northrop announced Thursday that longtime Bruins track coach Fred Blanks will retire from coaching. Blanks has coached the Northrop girls track and field from 1986 to 1998 and the boys cross country team from 1986 to 1994. He returned for an another stint as the boys track coach in 2007, which ran through the spring 2021 season.

In his time with the Bruins, his teams won 27 SAC conference titles, 15 sectional championships, and 11 regional championships. He coached the girls track and field team to the 1991 state title, and the Bruins were state runners-up in 1990 and 1992. He has also coached three high school all-Americans, 11 state individual champions and eight runners-up, two state champion relay teams and four second-place relays.

Blanks was inducted into the IATCCC Hall of Fame in 2016.

BASEBALL

TinCaps fall short after comeback

The TinCaps rallied from a five-run seventh-inning deficit but fell to Dayton 6-5 in 10 innings at Day Air Ballpark, Fort Wayne's third straight loss. Justin Lopez tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth inning, part of a three-run last frame for the TinCaps (54-63). Fort Wayne had the go-ahead run on third with nobody out in the ninth, but didn't bring it in and also didn't score in the 10th. Felix Minjarez gave up the winning run on a single to Ivan Johnson in the extra frame.

Ohtani missing start for sore arm

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won't pitch today for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.

Seattle to host'23 All-Star Game

Seattle was formally unveiled as the host of the 2023 midsummer classic, making the announcement inside the Space Needle with Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez looking on.

Football

Colts season on 'Hard Knocks'

The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO. It will be the Colts' first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001.

GOLF

PGA results

In Napa, California, Chez Reavie had the lead at 66 after the morning wave, with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin a stroke back. Phil Mickelson shot 70 at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Spartans, Cougars in Tipoff Classic

The Homestead and Central Noble boys basketball teams will be among the 12 teams competing at the Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse on Dec. 11, the IndyStar reported. Central Noble will play Barr-Reeve, the defending Class A state champion that went 29-2 last season, at 3:30 p.m. Homestead will play Westfield at 8:30 p.m. Ticket information will be released closer to the day of the event in order to adhere to the latest guidance from the Marion County Health Department.