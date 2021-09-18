TinCaps lose again as skid hits 4 in row

The TinCaps saw their losing streak stretch to four games with an 8-4 loss to Dayton on Friday at Day Air Ballpark.

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Spiers gave up no runs on three hits and a walk and five strikeouts in five innings. Reliever Jake Gilbert gave up three runs and four hits in two innings.

The Dragons (63-55) scored four runs in the third inning to take a commanding lead. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Noel Vela gave up four runs (all earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

Fort Wayne (54-64) scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh on a Dayton error and singles by Zach Mathis and Ripken Reyes. They added a fourth run on a Justin Lopez sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Euribiel Angeles and Brandon Valenzuela had two hits for the TinCaps.

AUTO RACING

On the track

In Bristol, Tennessee, Chandler Smith took advantage of a late restart Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR Trucks Series win and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. ...

In Concord, North Carolina, Brittany Force matched her Top Fuel track record set this year with a run of 3.662 seconds at 331.85 mph in her dragster in the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. Her father, John Force, led in Funny Car with a 3.877 at 330.72 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Aaron Stanfield led in Pro Stock, and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the second race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Basketball

Lynx tops Fever

In Indianapolis, Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Minnesota pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over Indiana, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs.

Football

Ex-Lion, Ram Roger Brown dies

Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84.

GOLF

Lilly earns new PFW golf record

Kasey Lilly is now the sole owner of the 18-hole, 36-hole and 54-hole records in Purdue Fort Wayne history. The Mastodons junior turned in a 135 at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in Muncie, breaking Zach Schroeder's previous record of 136. As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne is tied for third in the 13-team field with a score of 290-275–565. The Mastodons only trail Wright State (540) and Ball State (561).

On the course

In West Linn, Oregon, Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was a stroke back after a 69.

In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open. …

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the PGA Tour Champions' Stanford International. Robert Karlsson, Matt Gogel, Rod Pampling and Brandt Jobe were a stroke back.

Soccer

Pelé returns to hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.