Kiermaier on IL with symptoms of COVID

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related injured list due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday's game against Detroit.

“He's been dealing with it for a couple days,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

Less than an hour before the start of Saturday's game Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the starting lineup due to what the team called “general illness.”

“Both players have tested negative to my knowledge,” Cash said after the Rays lost 4-3 to the Tigers.

Cash said Kiermaier tested negative while the team was in Toronto earlier in the week.

AUTO RACING

On the track

In Bristol, Tennessee, AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the Xfinity Series regular-season title. …

In Concord, North Carolina, John Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the 163rd time in his career in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals. Brittany Force had a run of 3.662 at 331.85 to take the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight race, the longest streak in a season in Top Fuel history.

Football

On the gridiron

Steve McMichael, a beloved member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, received the first ALS Courage Award. … Green Bay defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won't be with the team Monday night due to COVID-19 protocols. …Las Vegas placed quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. … San Francisco placed Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.

GOLF

Lilly breaks own PFW score record

Kasey Lilly shot a 6-under 204 at the Earl Yestingmeier Invitational in Muncie, with a final round of 69. His 204 broke his own previous record of 208. As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne finished in a tie for fourth with fellow Horizon League member Oakland with a score of 858.

On the course

In Napa, California, Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship. …

In West Linn, Oregon, Play in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club. ...

In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open. … In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Stanford International.

High schools

Track results

Angola senior Izaiah Steury won the Riverview Health Invitational boys championship race in Carmel in a time of 14:51.03. Gracynn Hinkley of Angola placed 15th in the girls championship race in 19:27.22, and Lydia Bennett of DeKalb won the girls invitational race in 20:10.92. … Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch won the West Noble Invitational girls race in 18:33.40, well ahead of second-place Brooke Hansen of Carroll in 19:15.20. Lexi Panning of Concordia was third in 19:22.00. The Chargers girls won the meet with 40 points. Austin Hall of Columbia City took third place in 16:08.10 behind two Goshen runners. Concordia won the boys title with 64 points.