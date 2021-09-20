TinCaps close season with 6th straight loss

The TinCaps saw their 2021 season end Sunday with a 5-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

It was Fort Wayne's season-high sixth consecutive defeat.

The Dragons swept the six-game series, the only series in which the TinCaps (54-66) were swept all season. Dayton (65-55) earned a share of the High-A Central East Division title with Lake County.

The game was even at 2 in the sixth, but Dragons third baseman Juan Martinez delivered the clinching blow, a three-run homer off starter Connor Lehmann, who gave up seven hits in six innings.

Reinaldo Ilarraza completed the scoring with an RBI double in the seventh. He went 2 for 3 and had five hits and three RBI in the final two games.

Lehmann gave up a pair of runs on a Matt McLain inside-the-park homer in the first inning, but Fort Wayne responded with two in the top of the second, including a home run for catcher Brandon Valenzuela, his first at High-A and seventh of the season. Ilarraza knotted the score at 2 with an RBI single.

In what could be his last game with Fort Wayne after two full seasons with the TinCaps, Tirso Ornelas went 2 for 4. He hit .388 in his last 19 games.

AUTO RACING

Wilkerson wins Funny Car event

Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

BASKETBALL

Fever falls to Sky to finish season

In Chicago, Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points, and Chicago used a 14-4 run to pull away as the Sky beat the Fever in the regular-season finale. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA and the highest probability to get the top pick in the 2022 draft.

FOOTBALL

Alabama remains No. 1 in AP poll

Alabama, the reigning national champion, remained the overwhelming No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama's closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Georgia remained No. 2 and is followed by Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa and Penn State. Notre Dame remained 12th.

Badgers player seeks transfer

Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team. Roberts, a freshman, hadn't played in either of the Badgers' first two games.

GOLF

Roundup

Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory in the PGA Tour's season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. ...

Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon, for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts. Ko finished at 11-under 205. ...

Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot a level-par 72 in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, to finish at 23 under and win the Dutch Open. ...

Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

HOCKEY

Islanders sign veteran Chara

Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders. The team announced the contract Saturday. Chara, 44, will take the ice for a 24th season. He was a 1996 Islanders draft pick and made his debut with them in 1997 before being traded to Ottawa in 2001.