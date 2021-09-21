$1.5 million raised for cancer work

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic looked a little different this year – a product of COVID-19 safety – but the pandemic couldn't thwart the participants' fun or organizers' ability to raise money for a terrific cause.

“Oh my gosh, we've been so ecstatic with what we've been able to do the last two years with everything COVID has done,” Lynda Houk, executive director of the foundation, said Monday as golf events were taking place amid intermittent rain at Fort Wayne and Orchard Ridge Country clubs.

The foundation announced it had reached its goal of raising $1.5 million – much of it through the Classic – to complete its pledge of $37.5 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. The center is focused on developing therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer.

In October, the foundation plans to announce its next goal to support the center, which is at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center.

The classic didn't take place in 2020 because of the pandemic, though the foundation still raised $1.4 million, and it was pushed back this year from its usual June dates to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccines to become available and take effect.

Pickleball tournaments were played Friday and Saturday. Golf on Monday featured about 89 four-player teams, taking part in 18- and 9-hole tournaments.

“It's been wonderful,” Houk said. “For it being only our second year of having women's pickleball, and our first year having a mixed pickleball tournament, it was so much fun. The energy and the enthusiasm and the smiles, it went very well and we were pleased. And I've even had people say, 'You really need to do a men's tournament now.' I'm like, 'OK, we've got a lot on our plate, but we'll try.' ”

Golf has been a staple of the classic since 1994, when Barbara Baekgaard and Patricia Miller started the foundation in the wake of a friend dying from breast cancer. Pickleball replaced tennis in 2019.

Among the changes this year because of the pandemic was the elimination of the awards celebration dinner.

“The smallest we could have made it was 600 people ... and we knew we could not have a group that large and keep people safe, being mindful of what's going on in our world,” Houk said. “So we made the decision to cancel that portion of the classic and focus on the day's events and making them fun, adding extra little treats here and there, and to really enhance the day since we don't have that celebration at the end.”

The emphasis of the classic has always been more about the cause than the athletic competitions, or the cocktails, and Houk was ecstatic with how much money was raised despite the interference of COVID and Mother Nature.

“I think it really shows when I look at who our donors are who keep giving. Even last year when we had to cancel our event, they said, 'No, we've made that donation for breast-cancer research,' and they're committed just as much as we are to our cause,” Houk said.

“I think that says a lot to where we're giving our money, and I think it says a lot to the results that we're seeing with the donations we're receiving. Since we do go to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine, we know the impact of these dollars, and I think that's why our donors love to join us in this cause.”

