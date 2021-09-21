Dutch cyclist wins women's world title

BRUGGE, Belgium – Eight years after her first world championship title, Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands got over the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics by winning a second gold medal in the women's time trial on Monday.

Taking advantage of a flat course through the Flanders region of Belgium, the Dutch rider kept the pedals of her bike churning in a perfectly paced cadence to beat her closest rival, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, by 10.29 seconds at the road cycling world championships.

“For me, time trial is my favorite discipline,” said Van Dijk, who won her first time trial world title in 2013. “It's something I love with all my heart, and it just feels like it's my discipline. I knew it was going to be a really good course for me, and I put everything into this. It's a dream come true.”

Van Dijk, who suffered serious injuries two years ago including a broken arm and broken pelvis, was not selected for the Tokyo Games this summer after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the season.

Van Dijk signaled her return to top form this month at the European championships, where she won the road race and finished runner-up in the time trial.

BASKETBALL

Timberwolves sign Bowen

Brian Bowen II, a former Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers player, has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bowen, 22, played with the Timberwolves' Summer League team this year, averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games. He saw action in 12 Pacers games and played 44 games with the Mad Ants over the last two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

COLLEGES

MAC honors Ball State punter

Ball State punter Nathan Snyder was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced. Snyder averaged 42 yards on six punts Saturday in a loss to Wyoming. The fifth-year punter pinned the Cowboys inside the 20-yard line three times. Wyoming did not have any return yards on punts and Snyder has not permitted any return yards all season.

Miami QB injures his shoulder

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has a shoulder injury that will need further evaluation this week, the latest blow to the reeling Hurricanes. King will meet with doctors again today, coach Manny Diaz said. The Hurricanes, who fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season, play lower-division Central Connecticut State on Saturday before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia on Sept. 30.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Leo No. 2 in football poll

After beating NE8 foe East Noble on Friday 5-0 Leo rose two spots to No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's IFCA football poll. East Noble (3-1) fell three spots to No. 6. In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell four spots to No. 8 after the Saints suffered back-to-back losses. Snider (3-1) rose a spot to No. 5. Carroll (4-1) re-entered the Class 6A rankings at No. 10 after beating Bishop Dwenger. Bishop Luers (5-0) remained the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Eastside (5-0) held steady at No. 7. In Class A, Adams Central (4-1) was tied for No. 2 with Monroe Central, which handed No. 4 South Adams (4-1) its first loss last weekend. Churubusco (3-2) remained No. 10.

Commitment

Garrett senior middle hitter Morgan Ostrowski announced on social media Sunday that she has committed to play volleyball at IUPUI. Ostrowski has 252 kills this season for Garrett (14-4), and has 27 aces, 56 total blocks and 156 digs.