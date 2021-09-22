Simmons pushing for trade away from 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers.

Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player's plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Simmons just finished the first year of a $177 million max deal. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with the Sixers, who drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.

Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the line in the playoffs and missed 27 alone in the second round against Atlanta. He is a 5-for-34 career NBA 3-point shooter.

Baseball

On the field

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture. ...

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

Basketball

Redick retiring

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement at age 37.

Colleges

PFW runner receives honor

Purdue Fort Wayne sophomore Madison King was awarded the Nike Women's Runner of the Week honors by the Horizon League. The Noblesville native ran a 22:13 6K, and placed eighth overall at the Spartan Invitational, hosted by Michigan State.

PFW women golfers place 7th

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team finished seventh at the Cardinal Classic in Yorktown. The Mastodons' team score of 930 is the third-best 54-hole score in program history. Laura Caetano and Taylor Norman tied for 27th with a two-day total of 232.

Tech women 3rd in Michigan

The Indiana Tech women's golf team finished third at the Blue Devil Classic at the Tradition at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Michigan, with a 36-hole score of 647 (330-317). Julia Bockstahler shot a 154 (82-72) to place second.

Hoosier Hysteria plans announced

Hoosier Hysteria, the kickoff to the Indiana basketball season, will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers announced. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and admittance to the event is free but attendees are asked to bring a canned food item.

Georgia Tech program dinged

The NCAA placed Georgia Tech's women's basketball program on probation for three years, citing violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph.

Rutgers players suspended

Rutgers players Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were suspended from the football team after they were charged in an incident in which three people were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle.

Football

Mannings set mark for ESPN

The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week's debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history.

Hockey

On the ice

Minnesota signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract, ending a stalemate between the team and the Calder Trophy winner just two days before camp. ...

Columbus signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension.