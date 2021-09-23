City native Leef to play for Americans

The Allen Americans announced the long-rumored signing of forward Jackson Leef, a native of Fort Wayne, who helped the Komets win the Kelly Cup.

“Jackson brings the team veteran experience and leadership,” Allen coach Steve Martinson said in a news release. “He's a hardworking complete player that can play multiple positions. I expect him to score goals for us and he is solid defensively.”

Leef, 29, totaled six goals and 14 points in 36 regular-season games for the Komets last season, then added one goal and two points in four playoff games. The Komets ousted the Americans in the Western Conference finals.

Leef was a free agent because, heading into the 2020-21 season, his rights were held by the Brampton Beast, which opted out of the season. Fort Wayne was unable to, therefore, protect him.

Baseball

Reds extend Bell

Cincinnati and manager David Bell announced a two-year extension of his contract through 2023.

Basketball

Bulls exercise options on pair

Chicago exercised rookie-scale contract options for the 2022-23 season on guard Coby White and forward Patrick Williams.

Colleges

Irish football adds to '23 class

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star Miami running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. chose the Irish over offers from Oregon, Stanford and Michigan State, among others. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Irvin is the No. 177 player in the country, per 247sports.com.

Northwestern to renovate stadium

Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan that will also help fund other university projects.

Hockey

Bertuzzi risks Canada games

Tyler Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces missing all of his team's games in Canada.

Kane cleared of betting claims

The NHL found no evidence that San Jose forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife. Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money.”

Soccer

FWFC staffer gets promotion

Fort Wayne FC announced Wednesday that Laurie Perolio, who previously was the club's director of media relations and corporate sponsorships, has been appointed to lead club operations.

Swimming

Ledecky moves to Gainesville

Katie Ledecky announced she is moving from Stanford to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Gators head coach Anthony Nesty. She will be a volunteer assistant coach.

Tennis

Osaka out of BNP

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open, a move that was expected after the U.S. Open.