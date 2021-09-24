Mad Ants trade guard for NBA vet Anderson

The Mad Ants have acquired the rights to Justin Anderson from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the rights to Josh Gray.

Anderson, 27, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, has played 226 NBA games with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn, averaging 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. He last played in the NBA in 2019-20 for Brooklyn, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over 10.7 minutes.

In 38 G League games, he's averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 35 minutes for Raptors 905, Long Island and Texas. He played collegiately at Virginia and was a first-round draft pick of the Mavericks in 2015.

Gray, 28, a guard, played 14 games last season with the Mad Ants, averaging 13 points, 5.9 assists, 4 rebounds and 28.9 minutes.

Baseball

Borucki to sit for hitting Kiermaier

Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch in the latest salvo in a spat between the two AL East competitors. MLB announced the punishment, which includes an undisclosed fine, before the Blue Jays began a four-game series at Minnesota. Manager Charlie Montoyo was also suspended for one game and handed an undisclosed fine. He served his punishment immediately. Borucki was ejected after plunking Kiermaier in the back in the eighth inning Wednesday. That came two days after the Bishop Luers product had scooped up a Toronto scouting report that had fallen off catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband during a play at the plate and refused to hand it back.

MLB looking into pre-tacked balls

Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season. The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB has been experimenting with tacky baseballs since at least 2016.

Letters filed by MLB, union

Major League Baseball and the players' association sent the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service letters of intent to seek new labor terms as the Dec. 1 expiration of the sport's collective bargaining agreement approaches. The notices, which are a formality under federal labor law required during every negotiation, were exchanged Aug. 26 by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Ian Penny, the general counsel of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Arizona extends manager Lovullo

With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022. The deal includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen. Lovullo, 56, was Boston's bench coach from 2013-16, serving as interim manager during the last two months of the 2015 season while John Farrell was treated for lymphoma. Lovullo replaced Chip Hale as Arizona's manager after the 2016 season and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2017.