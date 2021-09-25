The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    In the news

    No fans after threats, deaths

    CHICAGO – A football game between two rival Chicago schools will be played without spectators today, capping a tumultuous week of threats and the fatal shootings of two students.

    Simeon Career Academy and Phillips Academy will play with empty seats at Gately Stadium in the Pullman neighborhood.

    “This decision was made for the safety and well-being of our fans and the neighboring community and is non-COVID-19 related,” the school district said Friday.

    Two Simeon students, Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal, were killed during separate incidents Tuesday away from school.

    The Simeon-Phillips game is one of the biggest of the season for the teams.

    – Associated Press

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story