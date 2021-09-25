Entire Knicks roster COVID vaccinated

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – The New York Knicks' entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games.

Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply.

The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said this week that a couple players wouldn't yet be eligible, but he was confident everyone would be able to participate by the time the regular season begins Oct. 19.

The Warriors may not be ready either, as the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Andrew Wiggins has refused to get vaccinated.

NBA training camps open Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. ...

Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring as a special adviser to basketball operations.

COLLEGES

PFW women lose in volleyball

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team dropped a 3-1 (25-10, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17) Horizon League match to Milwaukee at the Gates Center. Rachael Crucis led the Mastodons' defense, registering 23 digs in the four-set affair. Molly Mirabelli had seven kills and six blocks. PFW fell to 2-13, 0-2 in the Horizon League.

GOLF

3 share lead at LPGA event

A Lim Kim, Katherine Kirk and Eun-HI Ji each shot 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Sarah Burnham after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

HOCKEY

COVID issues hit Blackhawks camp

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen and forward Mike Hardman were held out of practice Friday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The announcement on the team's second day of training camp doesn't necessarily mean that either player tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said Thursday the team was 100% vaccinated.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Former UFC champ arrested

Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones' 5:45 a.m. arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police.