Olympian 1st woman to make Block swim

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. – Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel became the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to Block Island on Saturday, completing the grueling 10.4-mile route to raise money for cancer research in memory of her late father.

Beisel, who competed in three Olympics and won silver and bronze medals at the 2012 London Games, reached the northern tip of the popular vacation spot in just under 51/2 hours.

Auto racing

Thorsport sweeps Trucks Series race

In Las Vegas, rookie Christian Eckes held off teammate Ben Rhodes and crossed the finish line under a caution flag for his first career win in the NASCAR Trucks Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. In addition to Eckes and Rhodes, their Thorsport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter finished third and fourth respectively. The sweep marked the first time in truck series history the top four finishes represented the same team.

Baseball

Calf strain ends Trout's season

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season. The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn't returned to the lineup since.

Boxing

Usyk stops Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.

Football

On the gridiron

Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not play against the Bengals today at Heinz Field. …

Green Bay offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for today's game against San Francisco due to an ankle injury. …

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by Miami, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs. …

Dallas linebacker Keanu Neal has officially been ruled out Monday's game against Philadelphia after testing positive for COVID-19.

Golf

LPGA results

In Rogers, Arkansas, Japan's Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 to be tie with Minjee Lee after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.