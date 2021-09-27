No. 1 Cavaliers draw soccer sectional bye

The IHSAA revealed the pairings for the boys and girls state soccer tournaments Sunday. Sectional tournaments will be played across the state Oct. 4-9.

The top-ranked local team, boys Class 2A No. 1 Canterbury (8-1-3), drew a first-round bye in its home sectional, and will play the winner of Tippecanoe Valley vs. Argos in the sectional semifinal. No. 4 Concordia (9-2-3), which is in the same sectional, will play Rochester Community in the first round.

No. 6 Bishop Dwenger (7-3-1), which is in the Norwell Sectional, will replay the Battle of the Bishops against Bishop Luers (4-11) in the first round.

In the girls Class 3A bracket, No. 2 Homestead (13-0) will open against South Side (3-7-1) in the Warsaw Sectional. Bishop Dwenger (8-4), which is bumped up a class after winning the Class 2A state title last year, will open with a rematch against Northrop (9-2-1) in the first round at East Noble.

Girls Class A No. 4 Canterbury (5-6-2) received a bye in the first round of the Blackhawk Christian Sectional and will face the winner of Woodlan (5-2-2) vs. South Adams (8-3). No. 18 Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) will play Lakeland Christian (3-7) in the semifinals of the Westview Sectional.

Class 2A girls No. 14 Leo (13-0-1) will play Garrett (0-7-1) in the first round of the Concordia Sectional.

Class 3A boys No. 20 Homestead (6-8-1) will play Wayne (1-12) in the first round of the New Haven Sectional.

AUTO RACING

Teammate beats Xfinity contender

Josh Berry moved teammate Justin Allgaier out of the way with 42 laps remaining Saturday night to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the opener of the seven-race Xfinity Series playoffs, and Allgaier, who started the race ranked third, could have used the win to strengthen his championship chances. Instead, the victory went to his JR Motorsports teammate. The victory didn't carry the same weight for Berry, who is running a partial schedule this year for JRM. But he earned his first career win.

FOOTBALL

Reid hospitalized after game

Kansas City coach Andy Reid quickly left Arrowhead Stadium with an illness after the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, a team spokesman said, before NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution. The Chiefs did not provide additional comment. ESPN reported that Reid was treated for dehydration and is expected to be fine.

Player kicked off Ohio State team

Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed that linebacker K'Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the team after an incident on the sidelines during Saturday's game against Akron.

Utah player shot to death at party

A University of Utah football player was killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. Police said another victim in the attack was in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect.

GOLF

Japanese player wins LPGA event

Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas. Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final-round 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Heritage wins volleyball title

Heritage beat Jay County, Adams Central, Bluffton and South Adams, all by scores of 2-0, on Saturday to claim its fourth straight ACAC volleyball tournament title.