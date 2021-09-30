Taunting player gets 3-game suspension

Andrei Deniskin, who targeted former Komets player Jalen Smereck with a racist taunt last weekend in a Ukrainian Hockey League game, has been suspended a minimum of three games with the possibility for 10 more by the UHL. Deniskin, who plays for HC Kremenchuk, can avoid the additional 10 games by paying a fine that, according to multiple media reports, amounts to about $1,870.

It's unclear if the International Ice Hockey Federation, which condemned Deniskin's actions Monday, will hand down further discipline for Deniskin pretending to peel and eat a banana, an act for which he was ejected from the game.

Smereck wrote on social media Tuesday that he would not play again for HC Donbass until Deniskin was “suspended and removed from the league.”

Smereck, who spent much of his North American career in the American Hockey League, had one assist with the Komets as a defenseman in 2017-18. He played in the ECHL's 2019 All-Star Game at Toledo, representing the Norfolk Admirals.

BASEBALL

Brewers reliever breaks hand

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.

BOXING

Pacquiao retires, seeks presidency

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves. The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring. Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Pacquiao is his party's nomination for Philippines president in the May 2022 elections.

COLLEGES

March Madness for women too

The NCAA women's basketball tournament will start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season. Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men's tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender-equity issues of the tournaments.

Some athletes ruled employees

College football players and some other athletes in revenue-generating sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in a memo that would allow the players to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carroll wins sectional opener

The Carroll boys tennis team opened its state tournament season with a bang, sweeping Northrop on its home courts and winning all five matches by a perfect score of 6-0, 6-0. Carroll will move on to play Blackhawk Christian, which received a bye, in the sectional semifinals today. In the other first-round match, Leo beat Churubusco 4-1.

Olympics

COVID rules set for Beijing

Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in February were announced by the International Olympic Committee. They include: a 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers; daily testing for vaccinated people; and no tickets sold to anyone living outside China.