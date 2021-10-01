Final Four tourneys could be at same site

The NCAA is exploring holding a joint Final Four with the men and women's basketball tournaments holding their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend, though it would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in through 2026.

Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.

Baseball

Wainwright to start wild card

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild card game Wednesday against either the Dodgers or Giants. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.

Yankees' Voit placed on IL

The New York Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Basketball

Sun evens series against Sky, 1-1

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece. The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn't score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts. Connecticut made up for her rough game with stellar play from Thomas, who returned from Achilles' tendon surgery in January late in the regular season. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 13 points and Candace Parker added 12 points.

Vaccination rate in NBA to 95%

The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the necessary shots, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The leaguewide rate is now about 95%.

Colleges

Tech track to be named for coach

The new Indiana Tech indoor track and field facility at the university's Warrior Park athletic complex will be named in honor of Indiana Tech men's and women's track and field head coach Doug Edgar.

Golf

Rookie Theegala leads Sanderson

California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

4 share lead at Dunhill Links

Tyrrell Hatton took a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a European Tour event he has won twice. Hatton shot 8-under 64 at Carnoustie to tie for the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus (both St. Andrews) and Li Haotong (Kingsbarns).

Miscellaneous

World Series of Poker returns

The World Series of Poker has returned in Las Vegas, live and in-person for what organizers are calling the 52nd annual event following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.