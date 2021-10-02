NWSL chief out after accused coach fired

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months amid allegations a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

It comes in the wake of claims of misconduct, including sexual coercion, leveled by two former players against North Carolina coach Paul Riley.

Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.

Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer's international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation Friday.

Golf

Zalatoris shoots course record, 61

Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn't miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Watney opened with four birdies in six holes and dropped only one shot on his way to a 66. Theegala also held his own after opening with a 64, new territory for the California rookie in just his second start as a PGA Tour member finishing with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 67.

Hatton hangs to lead at Dunhill

Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishmanbattled to a 70 in the second round to get to 10 under and lead by one heading into a weekend over the Old Course at St Andrews. Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins was his nearest challenger, a shot clear of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and China's Li Haotong.

Low-scoring day at LPGA ShopRite

So Yeon Ryu birdied the last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA on Friday. Scoring was so low on the Bay Course of Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better. Ewart Shadoff, who has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA events, birdied the par-5 18th to join Ryu in the lead.

Amateur punches Masters ticket

Stewart Hagestad won his second U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head for a return to the Masters. The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, California, also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, hen was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters.

Volleyball

Mastodons get 1st Horizon win

In her second start, Leigha Baldwin had a career-high eight blocks and Katie Crowe had a double-double with 12 digs and 14 kills as the Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team picked up its first Horizon League win of the season, 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20), over Robert Morris in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. PFW improved to 3-15, 1-4 in Horizon League play while Robert Morris fell to 7-8, 0-3.