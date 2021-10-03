QB Fields starting for Bears against Lions

The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

Baseball

Kershaw back on injured list

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw returned to the injured list Saturday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has left forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him for 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13.

Colleges

PFW volleyball picks up win

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team defeated Youngstown State 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 at Youngstown, Ohio. Katie Crowe had 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces for the Mastodons (4-15, 2-4). Rachael Crucis had three aces and 13 digs against Youngstown State (3-11, 0-3).

Football

Gronkowski out against Patriots

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England today because of a rib injury.

Golf

Theegala holds Sanderson lead

Rookie Sahith Theegala began the back nine Saturday at Country Club of Jackson with three straight birdies, had an eagle chip spin 360 degrees around the cup and finished with a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

South Koreans tied at ShopRite

Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes to match Jin Young Ko with a 6-under 65 and the leave two top South Koreans in the world tied for the lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA.

Willett holds 3-stroke lead

Danny Willett began his third round in sunshine and ended it in torrential rain and high winds, playing some fine golf in between on the Old Course at St. Andrews in a 6-under 66 that left the Englishman with a three-stroke lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Saturday.

Hockey

Ex-Komets cut from NHL camps

Dylan Ferguson was among those released from Vegas Golden Knights camp, along with former Komets Brayden Pachal, Ben Jones, Mason Primeau and Jermaine Loewen. They will next go to camp with the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights. Nick Boka and Michael Houser, former Komets, were released from Buffalo Sabres camp and will join Rochester of the AHL. Wolcottville-native Karch Bachman was sent from Florida Panthers camp and will join Charlotte of the AHL.

Racing

Xfinity race called early

Brandon Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega and slowed activity as daylight faded. NASCAR called the race with six laps remaining.

Fogleman wins truck series race

Tate Fogleman smashed his way to his first career NASCAR national series victory with an overtime win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.