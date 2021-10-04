3-woman committee to oversee NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. – Following the resignation of the National Women's Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations.

The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims. The league was rocked last week when two former players came forward with allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against North Carolina Courage coach Raul Riley.

Riley was immediately fired by the Courage, and both FIFA and U.S. Soccer opened investigations into why he was able to continue coaching even after the players brought their concerns to the league.

The NWSL called off its games this weekend, and Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down Friday night.

The league's board of governors appointed an executive committee made up of Amanda Duffy, Angie Long and Sophie Sauvage to oversee the front office until a new commissioner is named.

BASKETBALL

WNBA roundup

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals in Chicago. The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise's second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday. ...

Brianna Turner scored 23 points, Brittney Griner added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-60 in Tempe, Arizona, to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Game 4 is Wednesday in downtown Phoenix.

FOOTBALL

Bearcats climb to No. 5 in AP poll

Cincinnati moved to No. 5, from No. 7, in the latest Associated Press college football poll, in the wake of its 24-13 victory over Notre Dame. The Irish fell to No. 14 from No. 9. Alabama and Georgia remained Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Iowa and Penn State. Iowa leapfrogged Penn State, thanks to a 51-14 road victory over previously unbeaten Maryland. Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 at home and didn't budge in the poll.

GOLF

Roundup

Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, at 22 under, for his second PGA Tour victory this year. Nick Watney and Cameron Young tied for second. Watney closed with a 65 for his best finish in more than three years. ...

Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes at St. Andrews, Scotland. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished at 18 under par to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in 2019. ...

Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey, at 14 under.

HOCKEY

Goalie: Teams hand out drugs

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor's consent, a league spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press. In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he knows “many” teams that give sedatives and anxiety pills to players without a doctor's prescription. He referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault and claimed to have proof. In a statement Sunday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher denied that allegation.