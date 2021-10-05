White Sox confident Rodón can contribute

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodón will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star left-hander was limited down the regular-season stretch.

General manager Rick Hahn said Rodón will only pitch once during the best-of-five division series against the AL West champion Houston Astros that begins Thursday. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Rodón has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the season. He set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and made his first All-Star team. His 24 starts and 1322/3 innings are his most since 2016.

Hahn said Lance Lynn or Lucas Giolito will start Game 1 at Houston on Thursday. He also said slugger José Abreu has been dealing with a “non-COVID illness” since Saturday, but good to go.

BASEBALL

Players who had time here at peak

A record number of former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards players – 58 – appeared on Major League Baseball rosters this season. The list was headlined by All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) and Trea Turner (LA Dodgers). There were 38 pitchers and 20 position players (11 with Fort Wayne's parent club, the San Diego Padres), and eight who were called to the big leagues for the first time. The previous high was 57 in 2019.

Mets moving on from manager

Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85. Rojas has been offered a chance to remain in the organization.

Offense improved after crackdown

The major league batting average dropped to .244 this season, its lowest since 1968, though offense picked up markedly following baseball's midseason crackdown on grip-enhancing substances for pitchers. From opening day through June 2, the last day before the crackdown, batters hit .236 with a .395 slugging percentage, a .707 OPS and an average of 4.36 runs per team each game. Through the end of the regular season, the average rose to .248 with a .419 slugging percentage, a .738 OPS and an average of 4.62 runs.

Colleges

PFW golfer has share of lead

After a shortened opening day of the Tom Tontimonia Invitational, Kasey Lilly of the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team led the field with a 2-under 69 in Lakewood, Ohio. Lilly is tied for first with Dayton's Kyle Schmidt. The Mastodons finished the day tied for fifth with a score of 292. Butler is leading the field at 283.

Tennis

King Cup team announced

Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Barbora Krejcikova and U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez are among the players named for the 12 teams at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Defending champion France returns Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro from the group that won the event in 2019. The 2020 edition was canceled.