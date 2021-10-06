City native built legendary legacy coaching in Texas

Had North Side graduate Joe Lombard chosen to stay home to build his coaching career, he might have a statue on top of the Memorial Coliseum to commemorate his accomplishments.

Instead, Lombard, 68, chose to build his life and family in the Texas Panhandle, but his achievements are still astonishing and almost unbelievable. Between 1979 and 2020, Lombard coached girls basketball for 42 seasons, compiling a 1,379-133 record, winning 19 state titles. He won seven state titles coaching cross country teams and coached two boys teams to state runner-up finishes.

Lombard's teams won 1,000 games before he lost 100.

Another amazing statistic: During those 1,512 games, Lombard received only two technical fouls, one for filling his lineup out incorrectly after calling a player up from the junior varsity at the last second, and one for standing up from the bench during the days when that was prohibited.

“It was a thrill that I was able to coach because I didn't know I wanted to go into coaching,” Lombard said. “It's been a blessing from the Lord, and you just couldn't get to have a better life.”

A 1971 North Side graduate, Lombard was the only junior starter on the 1970 team that lost to Carmel on a last-second shot in the semistate. During his senior year, North Side again won the sectional but lost in the regional. As an all-city player, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 10.5 points and was good enough to be recruited to West Point by a young coach named Bobby Knight.

Instead, Lombard accepted a scholarship to Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, Texas. The team's record wasn't great, finishing 40-87 during Lombard's four seasons, but he met and married Babs, who was the first family member to become a coach. After graduation, Joe used his business degree to sell sporting goods and helped his wife as a volunteer assistant.

After two years, Lombard decided to switch to coaching and applied for a few boys openings before accepting a position as the girls coach at Nazareth, winning six state titles in seven years. Texas high school basketball has six classes of about 250 schools each.

Babs' last team at Hale Center won a state title at the same time as Lombard's first team at Nazareth won his first. She retired after that as they started their family with the birth of daughter Lindy and later son Tate. During his last two years at Nazareth, Lombard also coached the boys team at the same time, finishing as the state runner-up both seasons.

After seven years in Nazareth, the Lombard family moved 45 miles to Canyon, where he won three National High School Coach of the Year honors and the 2003 USA Today national championship. In 2015, he received the Morgan Wooten Award for Lifetime Achievement and has been inducted into seven halls of fame, including the National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. He says his greatest honor is having the Canyon school gym named for him in 2018.

“I always knew Joe was going to do wonderful things,” said North Side classmate and former IPFW assistant athletic director Dan Gebhart. “He's just a really good guy, a very good academic person and a very good athlete.”

Lombard is coming home for a 50th-anniversary class reunion Saturday where he's looking forward to catching up with former teammates such as Mike Johnson and Gebhart and all of his 1971 classmates. Because he loved life in Texas so much, Lombard said he never seriously considered coming home to coach, but he kept in touch with mentors such as By Hey and Will Doehrman.

After his retirement, Lombard worked with author Jon Mark Bellue on the book “More Than a Coach: Joe Lombard's Journey Through Faith, Joy and Heartbreak to a Record 19 State Championships and 1,379 Wins.” He also served as Tate's assistant on the Canyon bench and the team won the 2021 state title.

“I didn't get away too much,” Lombard said. “I never missed a practice or a game last year. I still love it, but I wanted to do whatever my son needed me to do or needed help with to make the transition as smooth as possible. The kids responded in a great way. I've benefited from that because Tate allows me to be a small part of it. It was an amazing season and just so much fun.”