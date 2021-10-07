Founders see dream for ultrarun fulfilled

An African proverb states, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Over 10 years ago, the Indiana Trail 100 began to take shape, making the proverb literal. Ultrarunning hadn't taken hold in Indiana and there were no 100-mile events in the state.

With the collective minds of runners Mike Pfefferkorn, Jerry Diehl, Tom Landis and Don Lindley, the event and organization took shape.

“(The idea) came from me going to Mohican (State Park in Ohio) to train back in the early 2000s and we didn't have anything like that (in Indiana),” Pfefferkorn said. “We had maybe 10 people in the state running ultras at the time. I liked how everybody there embraced everyone else. It was almost like a team-sport environment and I wanted to bring that mentality spirit back here.”

The eighth running of the Indiana Trail 100 begins 6 a.m. Saturday at Chain O' Lakes State Park.

Since April 2013, the event has amassed its regulars that have become a trail family and a team, akin to Pfefferkorn's vision.

In December 2011, Pfefferkorn and Diehl approached Sam Boggs, park manager at Chain O' Lakes, about the idea.

“I thought they were crazy,” Boggs said with a laugh in a phone interview. “I knew there were those kind of things out there. I had read articles about people running 100 miles across Death Valley.

“They seemed very passionate and sincere in what they wanted to do, and I luckily decided to give them a chance, because it's been one of the best things that has happened to the park since I've been here (as the park manager); the expansion of the trail system especially. I probably would have done some, but nothing like we would have been able to do.”

To date, the Ignite Trail Series Inc., the nonprofit established to put on the event, has contributed $115,314.33 in materials and machinery to the park, including $5,257.24 in 2021.

The event has expanded from its original 50- and 100-mile distances to include a 100-kilometer option, and the course has expanded from 16.67-mile loops to 25-mile loops, thanks to the work put in with cooperation from the Indiana Department of State Parks and the manual labor of volunteers from the Ignite Trail Series.

The 100-mile distance has earned a Western States Endurance Run ticket race status and a UTMB (a mountain race in the French Alps) points race.

This year marks the end of an era as Pfefferkorn and Diehl are transitioning out of their roles. Pfefferkorn has served as the race director and Diehl as director of special projects.

“I've run with Jerry for about 15 years now,” Pfefferkorn said. “We started running back in 2006 and he's somebody that I've always been comfortable with, and ever since we've done this event, he's been my sounding board. Anytime there's something that I'm not quite sure of, I'll go to him and get his advice.”

With the 2020 event canceled because of COVID-19, the two friends agreed to one more year together to ensure a smooth transition to Churubusco native Nick Brandt, who has been involved in the event since 2014.

“We've turned the keys over but the car is in pretty good shape,” Diehl said. “We've tuned it up pretty good. It's ready to go for another 100,000 before it needs another tune-up.”

This year, Diehl will be at the main tent, enjoying everything he has helped create and feels comfortable in leaving in someone else's care.

“I like to think that all of us, through the different responsibilities that we've had, that we've kept an open mind and we've learned along the way,” Diehl said. “I think with Nick and some of his crew, they are going to continue that legacy. That's what Mike and Sam and myself wanted: to make sure there was a strong team and group and keep the high quality of the event and keep the park's best interest.

“Only time will tell. It's looking promising.”