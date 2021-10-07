Pacers trade Sumner, ex-Mad Ant, to Nets

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.

Sumner tore the his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13. Sumner played 42 G League games for the Mad Ants between 2017 and 2020. He averaged 17 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Baseball

Padres part ways with manager

The San Diego Padres have fired Jayce Tingler, who presided over the biggest collapse in franchise history just a season after finishing second in voting for NL Manager of the Year.

Basketball

Sky off to finals after beating Sun

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

NBA won't test for marijuana

The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.

Cross country

Ex-Northrop star on Golden team

Former Indiana and Northrop track and field and cross country standout Rick Magley has been named to the 2021 Golden Anniversary High School Cross Country team. Magley joins six other members and an honorary coach. The team will be honored Oct. 30 in Terre Haute.

Miscellaneous

Steele taken off ESPN this week

Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN's “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast. Steele appeared on a podcast where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Co.'s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. She also questioned former President Barack Obama's decision to identify himself as Black, as well as saying female journalists “need to be responsible as well” if inappropriate comments are directed at them.