Montreal goaltender enters help program

MONTREAL – Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.

The league and players' union said Price, 34, will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price's wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be in the program for at least 30 days.

BASEBALL

Website honors Parkview Field

Parkview Field was named the top game day experience among the 30 High-A ballparks by StadiumJourney.com, the website announced. The downtown stadium earned a 4.71 average score out of 5, including five stars in the categories of food/beverage, atmosphere, fans, return on investment and extras.

Football

IU, Ball State to meet in 2026

Indiana has scheduled a football game against Ball State for Sept. 12, 2026, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Irish receiver out for season

Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has a torn MCL and is out for the season, coach Brian Kelly announced. Wilkins suffered the injury in the Irish loss to Cincinnati on Saturday and an MRI confirmed the news.

GOLF

Roundup

Sung Kang shot a 10-under 61 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. … Jin Young Ko shot an 8-under 63 to build a three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey. … Ross McGowan shot a 10-under 61 to lead the Spanish Open in Madrid.

Soccer

Teen leads US past Jamaica

Ricardo Pepi got a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers, and the United States dominated Jamaica in a 2-0 victory in Austin, Texas. The Americans improved to eight points after four of 14 matches in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.