K's Pochiro retires as training camp nears

Zach Pochiro, who had 14 goals and 29 points in 32 games last season, has retired and was removed from the Komets' training camp roster Friday, multiple sources confirmed. Pochiro appeared in six playoff games, tallying one assist, as the Komets captured the Kelly Cup.

A fourth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2013, Pochiro had also played in the ECHL for Allen, Norfolk, Quad City, Kalamazoo and Alaska.

Last season was the first for Pochiro, 27, with the Komets. They open their 70th training camp Monday at Memorial Coliseum.

According to the ECHL's transactions report, added to Fort Wayne's roster were forward Aaron Huffnagle, defenseman Carson Vance and goalie Tommy Proudlock, while defenseman Sacha Roy was released.

BASKETBALL

Irving allowed to practice in NYC

Kyrie Irving could join the Brooklyn Nets at practice this weekend after a ruling that their practice facility doesn't fall under a New York City coronavirus vaccination mandate.

COLLEGES

QB commits to Boilermakers

Purdue added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when quarterback Rickie Collins, a four-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chose the Boilermakers over offers from LSU, Arkansas and Louisville, among others.

GOLF

Roundup

Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey each shot a 6-under 65 to share the second-round lead of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. Sam Burns and Adam Schenk were a stroke behind. …

Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the first-round lead with Matt Gogel in the PGA Tour Champions' Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida. …

Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness. …

Jon Rahm a second-round 4-under 67 to stay one shot behind leader Wil Besseling going into the weekend at the Spanish Open in Madrid.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Steury commits to Notre Dame

Izaiah Steury, star distance runner at Angola, announced his commitment to Notre Dame to run track and cross country.