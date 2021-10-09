City Swim official, 74, dies

For more than 40 years, Bill Close provided the calm that made the annual Fort Wayne City Swim meet function in the potential chaos of 1,000 kids participating. In fact, he'd been the meet director for so long he couldn't remember when he started.

Close died Tuesday at age 74. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with visitation at 10 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Lake Avenue.

“His impact is not only on the City Swim Meet, but the summer swim clubs in general,” Perry Ehresman said on Close's retirement in 2013. “He's really been the guiding light of the meet, the organizations and the rules and is the main reason that the swim meet is as successful as it is and involves over 1,000 kids per year.”

Ehresman was then the director of leisure services for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The meet started in 1961, and Close said he got the job during a meeting with former meet director Mike Lee and Ehresman sometime during the early 1970s. During the mid-1990s, he retired from coaching Avalon and concentrated on running the meet. At that point, he had led Avalon to 10 city titles.

One of Close's biggest accomplishments was using computers to keep track of the events, records and competitors. For nearly three decades as the meet took place at McMillen Park, volunteers had to write the results by hand and then type them out, sometimes on wet paper because of rain.

Moving the meet in 1996 to South Side's Helen P. Brown Natatorium where he was the first director sure helped.

Close's career started as a high school junior at the Huntington YMCA, where he coached gymnastics and eventually took on diving and swimming. He became a physical education teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools and then the Avalon Pool director and coach as a summer job. He started the South Side High School swim teams with wife Terri in 1991 and also helped run the Three Rivers Aquatic Club.

“I enjoyed it and I'm going to miss the people, but not enough to come back,” he joked about being meet director. “You know how that duck looks so serene on top of the water, but underneath he's pumping for all he's worth? That's what it was like for me.”

He's survived by his wife, Terri, children Jason and Nicole and five grandchildren.