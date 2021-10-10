Carroll swept out of boys tennis semistate

The Carroll boys' tennis season came to an end Saturday as the No. 10 Chargers lost 5-0 to No. 5 Indianapolis North Central at the Homestead Semistate.

Carroll's No. 1 singles player, Griffin Martin, was trailing 6-2, 1-0, when he retired from his match against Alex Antonopoulos.

At No. 2 singles, Ethan Koeneman lost to Mace Shoults, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Brian Mason lost 6-0, 6-4 to Owen Larrimer.

At No. 1 doubles, Carroll's Connor Gibson and Matt Kosnik lost 6-2, 6-1 to Akshay Guttikonda and Maurquis Willingham, At No. 2 doubles, Will Jamison and Collin Saylor lost 6-0, 6-0 to Andrew Haggstrom and Caden Lesnick.

AUTO RACING

Allmendinger wins Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Jeb Burton, Myatt Snyder, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were all eliminated from playoff contention.

Hight fastest in Funny Car

Robert Hight held onto the top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at Texas Motorplex in the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Texas. Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field – all with runs Friday – in the fourth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

BASKETBALL

Mercury, Sky play for WNBA title

Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Up next is a familiar foe – Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for the championship – the last appearance for either team on the game's biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They'll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix today.

FOOTBALL

Finger injury to keep Wilson out

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson, who has never missed a Seahawks game, ruptured a tendon in what often is referred to as mallet finger, and he also had a “fracture-dislocation” of the joint at the top of his middle finger. Geno Smith, who played late in Thursday's 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, is expected to take over.

NFLPA chief to serve final term

NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith is planning to move on after he serves one more term with the union. The NFLPA's board of player representatives voted Friday to retain Smith as executive director, and union president JC Tretter said in a statement that the upcoming term would be Smith's last. The term could be as short as one year. Smith's deal was set to expire in March 2022.

GOLF

Roundup

Adam Schenk shot a 5-under 66 to take a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. Schenk was at 18-under 195. …

Jin Young Ko shot a 2-under 69 for a four shot lead at the Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey. In was her 13th consecutive round in the 60s, one off the LPGA record Annika Sorenstam set during a four-tournament stretch in 2005. …

Phil Mickelson used an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch en route to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the PGA Champions Tour's Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational in Jacksonville, Floria. …

Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to lead the Spanish Open after three rounds in Madrid. Cabrera Bello is two shots ahead of fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus and France's Julien Guerrier.