Chicago wins Game 1 of WNBA Finals

PHOENIX – Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

The Sky withstood Phoenix's fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists to help Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury.

AUTO RACING

Anderson sets Pro Stock record

Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas. Anderson, 60, won when Chris McGaha red-lighted in the final. Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the fourth of seven events in Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama lost at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season. Iowa is No. 2, Cincinnati No. 3 and Oklahoma No. 4. Notre Dame is No. 14. Ohio State is No. 6, Penn State No. 7, Michigan No. 8 and Michigan State No. 10.

Wisconsin drops top running back

Wisconsin dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal.

GOLF

Roundup

Sungjae Im made seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. ...

Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 66, her 14th consecutive round in the 60s, to win the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey. Ko's streak matches a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. ...

Rafa Cabrera Bello defeated fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open in Madrid. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish tied at 19 under par for the tournament with Arnaus, who closed with a 4-under 67. ...

Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career starts on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 in Jacksonville, Florida, for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

SOCCER

Panama tops US in qualifier

Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute and Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Panama City when U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of a stretch of three matches in seven days. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were on the bench, and Antonee Robinson didn't travel because of British COVID-19 restrictions that would have required a quarantine on his return to England.