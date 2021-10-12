Boston Marathon sees Kenyans sweep

BOSTON – With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets giving way to masks, the pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon returned from a 30-month absence Monday with a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.

Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep – the eighth since 2000 at the world's oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its history because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Participants in the field of 18,000 – down from more than 30,000 in pre-pandemic days – needed to test negative for the coronavirus or prove they were vaccinated before picking up their bib numbers.

Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds.

Kipyogei claimed the women's title and the $150,000 first prize, finishing in 2:00:45 in her major marathon debut.

BASKETBALL

Simmons, 76ers work on return

The Philadelphia 76ers and representation for disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons are working toward a resolution of the guard's holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star.

FOOTBALL

Bruised throat updates

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday after suffering a bruised throat during the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Burrow was taken to the hospital afterward as a precaution but wasn't admitted, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. ...

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a former Notre Dame star, returned to Ohio on Monday after suffering a throat bruise in Sunday's game against the Chargers and being evaluated and treated at a Los Angeles-area hospital. .

Ball State players win MAC honors

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt was named the MAC West Division's Offensive Player of the Week, and Cardinals safety Bryce Cosby earned the division's Defensive Player of the Week award after the Cardinals beat Western Michigan on Saturday.

HOCKEY

Ex-Tech player in ECHL team camp

Former Indiana Tech player Francesco Corona is in training camp with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. Corona, 26, had 22 goals and 62 points in 34 games for the Warriors in 2019-20. The Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League's Vermilion County Bobcats signed three former Warriors – Nick Papandrea, Adam Vannelli and Mike Tish.

RUNNING

River City Rat Race set Sunday

The 21st annual River City Rat Race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. All of the profits from the race go to benefit the Central YMCA, and the race has raised $144,000 for that cause since its inception in 2000. There are 10K and 5K races and registration for both is $38 for participants who go to www.runsignup.com until midnight Friday.

CORRECTION

Northrop soccer score wrong

Because of a source error, the score of the Northrop-North Side boys soccer game was incorrect on Page 3B on Sunday. Northrop won 6-1.