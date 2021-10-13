IHSAA basketball to have mercy rule

The IHSAA has approved a mercy rule for boys and girls basketball that will take effect this season.

The new rule states that a running clock will replace regular timing procedures if a team has a lead of 35 or more points at any time after the first half. Regular timing procedures cannot resume during the game, even if the losing team narrows the deficit.

The game clock will only stop in the following situations: an official timeout to attend to an injury on the court, a charged timeout called by a team, intermission between the third and fourth quarters and fouls resulting in free throws. Officials may also decide to stop the clock if necessary for safety reasons.

The rule will be applied in all IHSAA regular-season and state tournament games except for the state finals.

The change was approved during the IHSAA Executive Committee meeting last Thursday, and meeting minutes announcing the change were published on Monday.

Basketball

Warriors release season schedules

The Indiana Tech women's and men's basketball teams have released their schedules for the 2021-22 season. The women begin the year with a road game at Huntington on Oct. 27. The WHAC Tournament is slated for Feb. 22 (quarterfinals), 25 (semifinals), and March 1 (championship) and each round takes place at the higher seed in the matchup. The NAIA National Championship begins March 11-12 with the Opening Round that takes place at eight different sites (two three-team pods at each site) across the nation while the final 16 teams converge on Sioux City, Iowa, March 17-22.

The men begin the season with a trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Oct. 29-30 to play Indiana Wesleyan and Spring Arbor in the WHAC/CL Challenge at Cornerstone University. The WHAC Tournament is slated for Feb. 23-28 (championship) and each round takes place at the higher seed in the matchup. The NAIA National Championship begins March 11-12 with the Opening Round that takes place at eight different sites (two three-team pods at each site) across the nation while the final 16 teams converge on Kansas City, Missouri, March 17-22.

Football

Gruden off Bucs 'Ring of Honor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Gruden, who resigned Monday as coach of the Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008.

NFL injuries

Lions standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery. ... Steelers hwideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is facing surgery today and a trip to injured reserve. ... Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

COVID news

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been put on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday because of a positive test, according to a person with knowledge of the result. ... The Tennessee Titans have placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Golf

PFW player tops leader board

Taylor Norman competed as an individual and had the best finish of any individual in the field with an 80-78-75-233 to tie for 13th place as the Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team took 10th place at the Rocket Classic in Port Clinton, Ohio. Central Michigan won with a 900 team score. The Mastodons' Arny Dagsdottir also played as an individual, shooting 89-87-85-261. Leading those shooting for the team score, Anna Olafsdottir turned in a 78-80-83-241.