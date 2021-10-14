Cadets, Legends have football game canceled

This Friday's final regular season game between North Side and Concordia has been canceled.

Fort Wayne Community Schools public information officer Krista Stockman wrote in an email that the game was called off “because of the number of varsity level football players in quarantine at North Side.” The game cannot be rescheduled.

Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel said the Cadets (1-7) were still looking for a new opponent as of Wednesday afternoon.

Because most Class 5A teams do not play until the second week of the sectional tournaments, North Side (2-6) has more than two weeks until its next scheduled game against Bishop Dwenger on Oct. 29, and Stockman said the Legends expect to have their full roster back at that time.

If Concordia cannot find a replacement, the Cadets will next play Northwestern in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Oct. 22.

This is the second time an SAC game has been canceled due to COVID this year; the South Side-Snider game scheduled for Week 4 was called off.

COLLEGES

Ex-Columbia City runner honored

Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Landon Wakeman, a Columbia City graduate, was named player of the week for Sept. 20-26 as he led the Wildcats cross country team to a third-place showing at the Roy Griak Invite. He finished 11th of 374 runners with a time of 25:58.9 against NCAA Division 1 and Division II competition.

High schools

Blackhawk moves to regional finals

Blackhawk Christian girls soccer beat Manchester 2-0 to advance to the Class A regional championship for just the second time in school history. The Braves will play Tipton at Taylor at 4 p.m. Saturday. ... In the Class 2A regional semifinals, DeKalb (12-7-1) lost at Mishawaka Marian 3-0.

Hockey

Harper returning to Fort Wayne

Stephen Harper, who was selected Playoff MVP after the Komets won the Kelly Cup last season, is headed back to Fort Wayne. He had been in training camp with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, who signed him after last season. An assignment to the Komets for the second-year forward had been expected, though he could be recalledany time. Harper, 26, had 11 goals and 33 points in 43-regular-season games last season out of Acadia University, then added six goals and 13 points in 12 postseason games. Harper had one assist in two preseason games with the Wolves.

Miscellaneous

Ex-MLB catcher Ray Fosse dies

Ray Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74. Fosse was a budding talent for Cleveland when he made his first All-Star team as a 23-year-old in 1970, the same year he hit .307 with a career-high 18 homers and won the first of two Gold Gloves while throwing out 55% of attempted base stealers. Rose barreled over him to score the winning run in the 12th inning of the exhibition. Fosse fractured and separated his left shoulder, and he told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.

Kenyan runner found slain

Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband is wanted for questioning, police said.