Cardinals fire Shildt after run to wild card

The Cardinals fired manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences within the organization Thursday, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he declined to expand on what he called “philosophical differences.” He did point out that Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract but that it wasn't the sole reason for parting ways.

The Cardinals used a franchise-record 17-game winning streak to reach the wild-card game this season. Shildt's record was 255-199.

BASKETBALL

Phoenix evens WBNA Finals

Brittney Griner scored 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday in Game 2 in Phoenix. Game 3 is tonight in Chicago.

COLLEGES

Warriors picked to win titles

Indiana Tech was picked to win the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball titles by panels of the league's coaches. The men received nine first-place votes after going 9-2 and finishing second in the league last season. The women picked up 10 of the 11 first-place votes after finishing second with an 11-1 mark in 2020-21.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury. … The Washington Football Team announced it is retiring late safety Sean Taylor's number this weekend, last-minute timing that sparked criticism while the organization is dealing with multiple off-field scandals.

GOLF

Roundup

Robert Streb shot an 11-under 61 for a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. ...

Julien Guerrier of France shot a 4-under 67 to lead the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. John Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, shot a 7-over 78 that left him 11 shots off the lead.

HIGH SCHOOLS

No Concordia game tonight

Concordia announced Thursday that the Cadets have not been able to reschedule a game for tonight. Concordia was originally scheduled to play North Side in the final game of the regular season, but the game was canceled Wednesday due to the number of players in quarantine.

South Adams hires boys coach

Garrett Krieg has been named the new boys basketball coach for South Adams. Krieg replaces Josh Hendrixson, who went 28-20 in two years with the Starfires. He is now the head coach at Madison-Grant.