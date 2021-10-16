Cleveland executive hired as GM of Cubs

CHICAGO  The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager Friday, dipping into Clevelands front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system.

Hawkins, 37, spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the teams player development department.

While Chicago has struggled when it comes to turning its pitching prospects into successful major leaguers, Cleveland has flourished.

It selected Shane Bieber in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft, and the right-hander won the AL Cy Young Award last year. Aaron Civale, a third-rounder in 2016, went 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts this season. Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie also have had some positive moments.

The GM role had been empty since Theo Epstein departed last year.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb will miss Sundays game against unbeaten Arizona with a calf injury. Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing. He has scored four touchdowns. Linebacker Malcom Smith (abdomen) will also miss the game.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will be without coach Kliff Kingsbury and two assistants after testing positive for COVID-19. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFLs only unbeaten team.

Less than a week after sustaining a scary concussion against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, after missing most of the last four games  all Miami losses  with fractured ribs. Arizona acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with Philadelphia. The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

GOLF

Roundup

Keith Mitchell shot an 8-under 64 to build a five-run lead through two rounds at the CJ Cup at the Summit in Las Vegas.

Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina.

Romain Langasque carded a 2-under 69 for the second straight day to take a one-shot lead at the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. John Rahm, the worlds top-ranked player, shot a 3-over 74 and missed the cut.

HOCKEY

NHL news

The NHL suspended Detroit captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph. The league announced the penalty Friday, adding Larkin will give up $30,500 in pay that will go toward the Players Emergency Assistance Fund.

Boston signed Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension, securing the Bruins No. 1 defenseman for eight more years at $76 million. McAvoy, 23, was fifth in Norris Trophy voting last year. He had five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last season.