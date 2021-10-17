Komets send cash to Wings for forward

The Komets acquired forward Nick Jermain from the Kalamazoo Wings, in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jermain, 25, had one goal and 13 points in 13 games last season for the Coventry Blaze in England. In 2019-20, he played for Quinnipiac University and had 12 goals and 21 points in 34 games.

The Komets needed to add a body or two after two players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of preseason games with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday and potentially putting those players out of the regular-season opener Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers.

A third Fort Wayne player was put in quarantine for precautionary reasons. The team is off until Monday..

AUTO RACING

Nemechek wins Xfinity race

All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty to win at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

BASKETBALL

Sky seeks 1st WNBA title

Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky will try to win the best of five WNBA Finals series in Chicago today after Friday's Game 3 blowout victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago leads 2-1. Standing in the way of that championship is the league's all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi and the Mercury. If the Sky wins, it will be Chicago's first WNBA title.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Indianapolis activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for today's game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), who was placed on IR. Michael Badgley will replace Blankenship. … Carolina Panthers placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.

GOLF

Roundup

Rickie Fowler shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas. …

Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina. …

Laurie Canter of England shot a 4-under 67 to take a three-shot lead after three rounds of the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

TENNIS

Finals are set for BNP Paribas Open

In Indian Wells, California, Nikoloz Basilashvili beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3 to set up a final against Cameron Norrie at the BNP Paribas Open, which will crown its first men's winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010. Norrie of Britain beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-2 in an 86-minute semifinal. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka plays 21st-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain in the women's final today.