Boilermakers No. 7 in preseason Top 25

Purdue is ranked seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll, the wire service announced Monday. It's the highest ranking for the Boilermakers since they were No. 7 prior to the 2009-10 season, which culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance despite the midseason loss of Robbie Hummel to a torn ACL.

Gonzaga was the runaway top choice in poll, earning 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five. Reigning national champion Baylor checked in at No. 8.

Purdue is one of two Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, joining No. 6 Michigan, the defending conference champion. Illinois (11th), Ohio State (17th) and Maryland (21st) also appear in the poll.

Purdue will face No. 20 Florida State, No. 19 North Carolina and either No. 18 Tennessee or No. 4 Villanova during its nonconference schedule.

Basketball

ESPN's Vitale faces 2nd cancer

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year. The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said he has undergone tests that show he has lymphoma. Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time. Vitale said doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.

COLLEGES

Ball State safety honored again

Ball State safety Bryce Cosby was named the MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after recording 11 tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble in a 38-31 win over Eastern Michigan.

PFW in 3rd place at golf tourney

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team shot an opening-round 308 and was in third place at the Dayton Flyer Invitational with one round to play in Kettering, Ohio. Indianapolis was leading the tournament with a score of 291. Laura Caetano led the Mastodons with a 74 and was tied for 11th place. The final round is today.

Washington State coach fired

Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing a mandate that all state employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars' coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Luers to play game at Dwenger

Bishop Luers will play host to the Class 2A sectional football opener against Fairfield on the artificial turf of Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger, instead of Luersfield, the Knights announced. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Snider coach wins Colts honor

Snider football coach Kurt Tippmann was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week for Week 9 after his team's 27-15 win over previously undefeated Bishop Luers, which ensured that the Panthers (7-1) would share the SAC title with Luers and Carroll.

HOCKEY

NHL bans Sharks' Kane 21 games

The NHL suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.