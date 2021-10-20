Gamecocks No. 1 in women's poll; IU 8th

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

It's the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite.

The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday's poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five.

Indiana is No. 8, the school's highest ranking ever in women's basketball. All five starters return from Hoosiers a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.

BASEBALL

Yankees re-sign manager Boone

After nearly two weeks of looking at what went wrong with the 2021 season, the New York Yankees have decided that it wasn't Aaron Boone's fault. The manager had his expiring contract extended three years with an option for 2025, the team announced.

COLLEGES

PFW women 4th, men 8th in golf

Emma Schroeder shot 75-75-150 to lead the Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Dayton Flyer Invitational in Kettering, Ohio. Schroeder placed 11th individually. Laura Caetano shot 77 for a 151 total and a 15th place finish. Ohio State's Alexis Phadungmartvorakul won the tournament with a 139. Indy's team score of 589 was enough to win the title. ...

Tyler Green of the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team shot a 1-under 70 to lead the Mastodons in the final day of the Dayton Flyer Invitational. Green finished 23rd with a 77-775-70-222 total. Kasey Lilly turned in a 77-71-73-221 to place 20th. The Mastodons shot 312-296-290-898 to finish eighth. Wright State won the tournament with an 848.

Horizon honors PFW's Godfrey

Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey was named to the Preseason All-Horizon League men's basketball second team. The Mastodons open the season Nov. 9 against Earlham.

Purdue's Ivey on West watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is one of 20 players to be named to the Jerry West Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top shooting guard.

HIGH SCHOOLS

ACAC honors soccer teams

Heritage led the All-ACAC Boys Soccer selections with five first-team players, while South Adams led the girls with four first-team honorees.

The Heritage boys were represented by defender Lleyton Simmons, midfielders Logan Reece and Alex Martinez, forward Barry Lomow and goalie Leroy Lepper. The Woodlan boys had three first-team honorees: defender Sam Handerson, midfielder Braden Hall and forward Jordan Weatherbe.

The Starfires girls named to the all-conference first team are defender Bekah Patterson, midfielder Adrienne McKean, forward Kristen Wynn and Alison Smith as an at-large player. The Woodlan girls were represented by defenders Austin Gaff and Eliza Leininger and midfielder Emma Dellinger. Heritage forward Libby Cain was also named to the first team.